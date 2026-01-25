‘Promises were made, nothing was implemented’: Why farmers are marching to Mumbai again

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Dr Ashok Dhawale speaks to The Indian Express about the reasons for the march and the party's decentralised agitations across Maharashtra.
The CPI(M) has launched a long march of thousands of farmers from Nashik to Mumbai to protest the non-implementation of assurances made after the 2018 Kisan Long March and against policies it says favour corporate interests.
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Dr Ashok Dhawale speaks to The Indian Express about the reasons for the march and the party’s decentralised agitations across Maharashtra.
Q: What is the reason for undertaking this farmers’ march from Nashik to Mumbai?
Ashok Dhawale: It has been eight years since the iconic Kisan Long March, when thousands of farmers marched to Mumbai and a slew of promises were made to them. In retrospect, a large chunk of those assurances remains unfulfilled. For the last eight years, there has been no real execution on the ground. The same Chief Minister has been in power, yet basic commitments given to farmers and tribal communities have not been honoured.
Redressal of pending claims under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, has not taken place. Land titles should be issued in the names of those actually cultivating forest land, but this has not happened in many parts of the state.
We had also demanded that water from west-flowing rivers be diverted to drought-prone regions like Nashik. A promise to this effect was made in 2018 when we were asked to withdraw the march, but that too has not been implemented.
Q: Are these your main demands?
Ashok Dhawale: Non-implementation of earlier promises is a major issue. But over the last few years, several new policies have been introduced that will seriously affect the lives of ordinary citizens. Privatisation of electricity, the introduction of smart meters and aggressive land acquisition are being pushed in the name of development.
In reality, these measures are aimed at serving the corporate lobby. Corporate interests are expanding at the cost of ordinary people and their land and livelihoods.
Q: How has MNREGA been affected?
Ashok Dhawale: MNREGA (now replaced by VB-G RAM G) has been effectively weakened. The Centre has reduced its share of expenditure from 80 per cent to 60 per cent. How can state governments bear 40 per cent of the cost? This is completely unrealistic.
In practice, people are getting only about 42 days of work instead of the guaranteed 100 days. Lakhs of manual workers have not received their wages. With the new funding pattern, most states, which are already financially stressed, will find it difficult to run the scheme.
Q: What about land acquisition for infrastructure projects?
Ashok Dhawale: Land is being acquired for highways and the Wadhwan port without properly applying the provisions of the LARR Act, 2013. Compensation is not being paid in many cases. Projects like the Shaktipeeth Highway are unnecessary, yet fertile agricultural land is being taken from farmers. In several instances, contractors are favoured over affected families.
Q: The CPI(M) organised a march in Palghar, followed by one from Nashik. Why did you choose decentralised protests instead of a single state-level march?
Ashok Dhawale: It is not feasible for farmers from Palghar to participate in a protest in Nashik and vice versa. Decentralised marches enable local involvement and broader participation. That is the approach we will continue to follow in the coming period.
