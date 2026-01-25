‘Promises were made, nothing was implemented’: Why farmers are marching to Mumbai again

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Dr Ashok Dhawale speaks to The Indian Express about the reasons for the march and the party's decentralised agitations across Maharashtra.

The CPI(M) has launched a long march of thousands of farmers from Nashik to Mumbai to protest the non-implementation of assurances made after the 2018 Kisan Long March and against policies it says favour corporate interests.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Dr Ashok Dhawale speaks to The Indian Express about the reasons for the march and the party’s decentralised agitations across Maharashtra.

Q: What is the reason for undertaking this farmers’ march from Nashik to Mumbai?

Ashok Dhawale: It has been eight years since the iconic Kisan Long March, when thousands of farmers marched to Mumbai and a slew of promises were made to them. In retrospect, a large chunk of those assurances remains unfulfilled. For the last eight years, there has been no real execution on the ground. The same Chief Minister has been in power, yet basic commitments given to farmers and tribal communities have not been honoured.