Why do you need Rs 48 crore to fill up 927 potholes in Mumbai, BJP MLA asks BMC

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Monday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) why it has allocated Rs 48 crore for filling up potholes in the city, if there were only 927 potholes on Mumbai’s 2,000-km roads as the civic body claims on its portal.

Speaking to media persons in Mumbai, the BJP leader said the Shiv Sena had claimed to provide pothole-free roads to Mumbaikars. “The BMC is mocking itself. The status of roads is no secret. Any individual who steps out knows the condition of the roads. Thanks to the Sena regime, accidents due to water-filled potholes have become frequent,” he said.

“Even if we were to believe them (Shiv Sena), the question is why allocate Rs 48 crore for just 927 potholes. What is the purpose of spending so much,” Shelar asked.

“It is evident that Sena cannot visualise the problems beyond Worli and Kalanagar in Bandra East. Their concern is limited to Worli as it is minister Aaditya Thackeray’s Assembly constituency. And they are eager to upgrade infrastructure at Kalanagar in Bandra East because CM Uddhav Thackeray and his family reside at Matoshree,” he lashed out, alleging that poor roads and infrastructure beyond these places do not figure in the Sena’s developmental plan.

Shelar went on to say that priority is given to Worli when it comes to construction of footpaths, signal lights, bridges and pillars and even for setting up Covid-19 centres.