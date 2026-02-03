Why demolitions in Sanjay Gandhi National Park triggered Adivasi protests

Protests by Adivasi residents have forced the Forest Department to halt a demolition drive conducted last week inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park, bringing back a long running dispute over who has the right to live inside the protected forest. While Adivasi families say they are original inhabitants who were forced out and later returned, the Forest Department maintains that all original tribal residents were relocated in 1977 and that those living inside the park today are encroachers.

Q) Why were demolition notices issued?

On January 17, the Forest Department issued notices to 10 hamlets inside SGNP, covering 385 houses in areas such as Magathane, Malad and Gundgaon. The department described these homes as “re encroachments” built by families who were earlier relocated but later returned to the park. The action follows a 1997 Bombay High Court order directing that all encroachments inside SGNP be removed. Families whose names appeared on the 1995 electoral rolls were shifted to Chandivali and Powai after paying Rs 7,000. Over 10,000 families were rehabilitated under this scheme. According to the Forest Department, 385 of these families later came back and rebuilt houses inside the park.

Q) Why has the drive resumed now?

In 2023, a contempt petition was filed saying the 1997 court order had not been fully implemented. The High Court then set up a High Powered Committee (HPC) to restart the process. The committee decided that the 385 families who had returned after rehabilitation would be removed first. Notices were issued asking families to file objections by January 24, and demolitions were planned between January 19 and 28.

Q) Why did Adivasis protest?

Residents say about 40 Adivasi homes were included in the list of 385 structures. This led to protests across several hamlets, including Navapada, Chinchpada, Tumnipada, Ravanpada and Ketlaipada. On Tuesday, protesters blocked bulldozers and forced officials to stop the demolition drive. After political intervention, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik ordered that demolitions be paused for now.

Q) What is the Forest Department’s stand

The Forest Department says there are no “original” Adivasis living inside SGNP today. It relies on a Bombay High Court judgment in the case of *Manik Rama Sapte vs State of Maharashtra. According to the department, the court held that all original tribal families were shifted out of the forest in 1977 and relocated to Palghar district. The department says those living inside the park now are encroachers who returned after rehabilitation.

Q) What happened in 1977?

Forest officials say only a small number of tribal families were living inside the forest area when it was taken over by the department. These families were shifted out in 1977 to Khutal village in Palghar district. The government says it spent money on their resettlement. Later, when SGNP was formally notified as a national park under the Wildlife Protection Act, all land claims were examined and rejected.

Q) What did the High Court say later?

In 2003, the Bombay High Court accepted that Adivasis have a special relationship with forests but rejected the claim that thousands of tribal families lived inside SGNP. The court said only a few hundred families were found and that they did not have legal rights over the forest land. It treated them on par with other encroachers for the purpose of eviction and rehabilitation.

Q) Who are the Adivasis living in SGNP today?

Former SGNP officials say many of the families shifted out in 1977 later returned because rehabilitation failed. Over time, their population increased as families grew. The Forest Department argues that since they were already rehabilitated once, they cannot claim forest rights again. Adivasi residents say their families have lived in SGNP for generations and that they were forced out in 1977.

They say many returned because they could not survive at the relocation site.

They also point to the Forest Rights Act, 2006, under which their claims are still under verification. They question why they are being treated as encroachers despite being forest dwellers.

Q) Why are demolitions paused now?

The protests led to political intervention with Maharashtra Forest MinisterGanesh Naik stating tribal issues and rehabilitation will be reconsidered.

He has also said some families may be given homes nearby, while those who returned after rehabilitation will be informed of the rules.

For now, demolition has been halted, but the legal dispute over who has the right to live inside SGNP remains unresolved.