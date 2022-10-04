‘Why come a day before Dussehra?’ HC refuses to hear plea against animal sacrifice in temple

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to list a plea for urgent hearing that raised exception to the approval granted by the state government to animal sacrifice at Saptashrungi temple in Nashik district.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Nitin R Borkar questioned the lawyer for approaching the court a day before Dussehra, when the ritual is to take place.

“It is not something new. It has been happening and not just in this temple. Is this the way to come to court, a day before Dussehra? Why should we grant production? This will happen next year also,” Justice Varale orally questioned.

The lawyer said that the state’s nod was given due to the September 29 order of a division bench led by Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala. The high court had disposed of a plea challenging 2017 order of Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) imposing state-wide ban on animal sacrifices in temple premises, and the order was made available only on October 2.

The bench, however, remarked that since all arrangements, including law and order management, have been made by the authority for the rituals, it was improper for it to intervene as thousands of devotees will be attending the event this year.

“Everyone is on toes, entire machinery has been put in action. This year, there would be a large gathering of people and you want us to intervene in a function at this last minute. You may have all the reason and bonafide intention to come to court, but you should have come a little early,” the bench remarked.

After the lawyer persisted, the court, in a lighter vein, asked the lawyer to reserve its efforts for next year before Dussehra.

A plea filed by NGO Jiv Maitri Trust through advocate Neelam Yadav had claimed that animal can be slaughtered only in legal abattoir, adding that slaughtering in temple premises was not permissible and the same was against environmental and other principles. The plea had sought directions to restrain public from carrying out animal sacrifices on the evening of Dussehra at Saptashrungi temple.

It sought seizing of all animals brought for sacrifice, pleading they should be sent to a recognised shelter house.