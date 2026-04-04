Why BMC is betting on Rs 75 crore dust-suction vehicles to clear the air

The dust-displacement vehicles, which the BMC is now acquiring, are battery-mounted and will be equipped with a dust suction machine, brooms, and mist-spraying cannons (BMC building file photo).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to replace its existing fleet of mist-spraying vans with dust-suction vehicles to reduce road dust in Mumbai.

The mist-spraying vehicles are vans with mounted cannons that spray water to mitigate suspended particulate matter in the air that contributes to air pollution. These vehicles were introduced in Mumbai in 2023 when the city was reeling under high pollution levels.

The dust-displacement vehicles, which the BMC is now acquiring, are battery-mounted and will be equipped with a dust suction machine, brooms, and mist-spraying cannons. Officials said that initially, a fleet of 12 vehicles will be deployed at a cost of Rs 75 crore. The contract cost will also include operation and maintenance charges for two years.