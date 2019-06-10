Who’s reading what: Sumit Mullick, Chief Information Commissioner

What are you reading now?

The last couple of books I read are ‘Pale Blue Dot’ and ‘Contact’, written by Carl Sagan, an astrophysicist. For the last few months, I have not been able to read much since I am writing my fourth book. Reading while writing your own book can influence your writing and originality. My new novel is about trying to find a rational explanation of life after death, using astrophysics and quantum physics. I have almost finished it.

Why did you choose these two books?

The title, Pale Blue Dot, is based on a spacecraft that took a picture of the Earth as it left the Solar System – a pale blue, tiny, dot against the infinite emptiness and darkness of space. It puts into perspective how lonely and inconsequential we really are in the universe, and that all our wars, egos, quest for power, greed, etc, are all meaningless. The book also talks about the wonders and mysteries of the universe, which are truly magical.

‘Contact’, is about the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Ours is one planet or one star among billions of stars in one galaxy. Likewise, our galaxy is just one among billions of galaxies. By the law of average, there should be billions, if not trillions, of alien civilisations, which will be older and far more technologically advanced than ours. The book tells us that contacting an alien civilisation is very important. We might learn from it how not to destroy ourselves, which in this era of climate change and nuclear weapons, is quite likely.

Do you read on a device or prefer a physical copy?

I am old school when it comes to reading. I like the feel and sound of a paper. Technology can be intimidating at times, book is friendly.

When and where do you prefer to read?

