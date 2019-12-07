Who’s reading what: Ravi Subramanian

Ravi Subramanian, author, banker. Ravi Subramanian, author, banker.

What are you reading now?

I am reading the Bottle of Lies — Ranbaxy and the Dark Side of Indian Pharma by Katherine Eban and A Century is not Enough by Sourav Ganguly.

Any reason for picking up this title now?

I picked up Bottle of Lies on a whim. I am particularly attracted to real stories of human greed. Of crime born of a desire to circumvent the system. In India, particularly the rich, get away with murder, and Bottle of Lies is one such story of a pharma company which not only damaged its own reputation but also to the reputations of scores of Indian entrepreneurs in the US. As far as Saurav Ganguly’s book is concerned, it was interesting reading the story of a man who fought against all odds to emerge as one of India’s finest captains. Ever.

What were the last couple of books you read?

Over the past few months I have read The First Lady by James Patterson, Tata Vs Mistry by Deepali Gupta, A Will to Kill by R V Raman, The Suspect by Fiona Barton, The House Next Door by James Patterson and a few other thrillers. A lot of my reading is around crime and thrillers.

What was your big takeaway?

The biggest takeaway from crime (fiction and non-fiction) is that almost all crime stems from human greed. Control greed, you will control crime.

Do you read on a device or a physical copy?

I prefer a physical copy. Though I prefer a paperback, a lot of books I have read recently were hardcovers. I love the feeling of one’s fingertips turning the page. Fingertips sliding on an ebook reader screen is nothing compared to the former. Somehow, stories that I read on a physical copy tend to stay with me longer.

When and where do you prefer to do your reading?

I read wherever I find a place to stretch my legs. I read on the sofa, on the couch, on planes, airports, on holidays — well everywhere. Sadly, the one place I don’t get to read is on the bed just before I go to sleep. That’s because my wife switches off the lights before I have turned my last page.

