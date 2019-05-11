Who’s reading what: Milind Deora, president of Mumbai Congress Committee

What are you reading currently? Which were the last couple of books that you had read?

Elections have just got over and in the last four months I had no time to read. Nowadays, I am reading a long backlog of emails and messages and trying to reply to them all. The last book I read was ‘Becoming’ by Michelle Obama.

Any particular reason for picking up this title?

The Obamas have always fascinated me. A book on Michelle Obama, in particular, interested me because I know that she was a big part of the life of the former US President. I wanted to know what shaped her in becoming Michelle. I don’t think Obama would have been ‘President Obama’ if he was not married to Michelle.

What was the big takeaway for you?

It was a good read. Big takeaway is that behind strong men are strong families. I always loved biographies. I think it was an honest account of a self-made woman, who instead of drawing from her husbands position added to the office, with grace and dignity. I look forward to read this book to my daughter someday.

Do you read on a device or do you prefer a physical copy?

I love physical copy, but I am avoiding it as I can contribute to save paper by reading on a device.

When and where do you prefer to do your reading?

After dinner mostly. I also read on flights and during my travels.