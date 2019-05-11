Toggle Menu
Who’s reading what: Milind Deora, president of Mumbai Congress Committeehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/whos-reading-what-milind-deora-president-of-mumbai-congress-committee-5722149/

Who’s reading what: Milind Deora, president of Mumbai Congress Committee

The Obamas have always fascinated me. A book on Michelle Obama, in particular, interested me because I know that she was a big part of the life of the former US President.

mumbai, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls, maharashtra elections, elections in maharashtra, milind deora, milind deora mumbai congress, mumbai congress, shiv sena, arvind sawant, mumbai news, election news, indian express news
“Big takeaway is that behind strong men are strong families,” Milind Deora said. (File photo)

What are you reading currently? Which were the last couple of books that you had read?

Elections have just got over and in the last four months I had no time to read. Nowadays, I am reading a long backlog of emails and messages and trying to reply to them all. The last book I read was ‘Becoming’ by Michelle Obama.

Any particular reason for picking up this title?

The Obamas have always fascinated me. A book on Michelle Obama, in particular, interested me because I know that she was a big part of the life of the former US President. I wanted to know what shaped her in becoming Michelle. I don’t think Obama would have been ‘President Obama’ if he was not married to Michelle.

What was the big takeaway for you?

It was a good read. Big takeaway is that behind strong men are strong families. I always loved biographies. I think it was an honest account of a self-made woman, who instead of drawing from her husbands position added to the office, with grace and dignity. I look forward to read this book to my daughter someday.

Advertising

Do you read on a device or do you prefer a physical copy?

I love physical copy, but I am avoiding it as I can contribute to save paper by reading on a device.

When and where do you prefer to do your reading?

After dinner mostly. I also read on flights and during my travels.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: Youth arrested for sexually harassing 11-year-old boy
2 Mumbai BLD museum accident: High-level probe ordered day after dentist’s death
3 Abhay Shreeniwas Oka sworn in as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court