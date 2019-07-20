Who’s Reading What: Meera Isaacs

What are you reading now and why did you pick these titles?

I’ve been reading ‘The Wind in My Hair’ by Masih Alinejad. I picked it because I’m interested in women’s issues. It’s a free-flowing memoir about how this feisty author refused to wear the chador (a piece of cloth wrapped around the head and upper body, worn mainly by Muslim women) in Iran’s patriarchal society. Coming from India, I found it quite relatable. I’m also halfway through ‘Farthest Field: An Indian Story of the Second World War’, by Raghu Karnad. His language and style are spectacular.

Which were the last couple of books you read?

I last read ‘An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India’ by Shashi Tharoor. I love his flamboyant writing style. The book is about how the British never acknowledged Indian soldiers’ contribution to the British war effort. I also read comedian Trevor Noah’s autobiography, ‘Born a Crime’. He talks about his childhood experiences with apartheid in South Africa. I was struck by his panache and resilience.

Where and when do you usually prefer reading?

When I’m on holiday, I like to read all day. Otherwise, I read daily before bed and then fall asleep.

Do you read on a device or do you prefer a physical copy?

I love the feeling of a book in my hand. I like to revisit particular words or phrases.