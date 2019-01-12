Toggle Menu
Who’s reading what: DGP D D Padsalgikar

DGP D D Padsalgikar (File)

What are you reading now?

Unfortunately, I’ve only read four books in the past three years. There are some books that I keep returning to. I have an interest in English and French literature, hence I read 19th-century poets like Charles Baudelaire, Paul Verlaine, Arthur Rimbaud and Stéphane Mallarmé. I also keep going back to Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert, which has very visually appealing descriptions, like a camera is moving and capturing the scenes. I also love re-reading Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, a book with a modern view put forth simply. I feel that the book was beyond its time.

What were the last couple of books you read and the reason for picking up the titles?

A Legacy of Spies by John Le Carre, because of professional interests.

Who Me, Poor? By Gayatri Jayaraman. It was a depiction of the young generation, an analysis of the urban young which one tends to not see objectively.

The Velvet Gloves by a former Intelligence Bureau officer, Balakrishna Kamath, and the book by former Mumbai policeman Ramesh Mahale, Kasab Aani Mi.

Do you read on a device or do you prefer a physical copy?

I am not very comfortable using Kindle. I find print more appealing.

When and where do you prefer to do your reading?

If I’m on a holiday, I read in a quiet corner or a balcony. When not, I read before I sleep.

