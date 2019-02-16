Who’s reading what: Annie Zaidi, writer and journalist

What are you reading now and which were the last couple of books that you read?

I’ve just finished reading Uday Prakash’s ‘Mangosil’ after his two older works ‘Tirichh’ and ‘Dilli ki Deewarein’. All three are magnificent and have left me with a strange feeling of breathless and bereavement.

Any particular reason for picking up the title?

I picked up the book entirely by accident. I had been at a bookstall at Rekhta festival a few weeks ago, and I wanted a book, but something slender so as not to add to my baggage weight. This one seemed just right. When I finally started reading the book, I was at an airport. This is absolutely not what one might call ‘airport fiction’, but there is something compelling about it. I felt like I could not take my eyes off the page.

Do you read on a device or do you prefer a physical copy?

I do not have a kindle. I only buy ebooks if the paperbook is too expensive to buy and ship, or if I need to read for research purposes. I do read articles and essays, etc on my phone.

When and where do you prefer to do your reading?

I read at home or anywhere comfortable. Quite often I read while commuting.