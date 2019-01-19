Who’s reading what: Amit Desai

What are you reading right now?

I just picked up The Peerless Mind. It is a compilation of interviews of well-known people that was recently released by Pritish Nandy and it is fascinating. A lot of people had also recommended the book but what caught my eye was the bit about Fali Nariman’s life. The way Nariman started his life in Burma is fascinating to know. My pick on books has a wide range. When I am stressed, I read Jeffrey Archer, a couple of years ago, I was reading Digital Age written by Eric Schmidt, where he sees the world with digitisation and the impact of digitisation across countries and what it means for governments.

What were the last couple of books you read and the reason for picking up the titles?

The other book I read was Scott Turow’s Innocent and Testimony. I generally prefer reading books on any subject, as long as the style of writing is good. It could be about important people, their lives and also books on innovations and its impact on the society. Though books on historical events are more preferable than books on management. Also, on relatability basis, I prefer books on legal history and books written by people from the legal community.

When and where do you prefer reading?

I read at home mostly and on weekends, or on a vacation, or if I manage to catch a few minutes in office. Even though, I finish an interesting book at one stretch, it could take upto a week or a month depending on work pressure. I prefer reading novels while waiting at airports. Other days, as a litigator, I have to read briefs and journals, so, reading books only happens during breaks.

Do you read on a device or do you prefer a book?

I read books and I have not moved to Kindle or any other digital form of reading. If I have a choice, I would read legal journals, too, in print form than an online version. I still love to hold a book and feel the paper in my hand and prefer the traditional printing formats. I also believe that a book is less stress on the eye.