Who is Viplove Bajoria, the first MLC of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena who joined Shinde faction

Viplove Bajoria, the first Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC who had joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is the son of a former MLC of undivided Shiv Sena, Gopikishan Bajoria, who hails from Akola district of Maharashtra.

Gopikishan, who had been an MLC for three consecutive terms, had joined the Shinde-led Sena in July last year and had made several allegations against Uddhav Thackeray.

Viplove, 36, was elected as an MLC from the Parbhani-Hingoli local bodies constituency in 2018 for the first time and became the youngest member in the legislative council in the country.

Apart from being an MLC, Viplove, who has studied law in Mumbai, is also a businessman by profession and serves as the Director of Janata Commercial Co-operative Bank.

Viplove and his father Gopikishan were in the news earlier this month, after they were accused of land grabbing. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Nagpur bench of the High Court alleging that the father son duo along with government officials conspired to grab 1.75 acre of government land worth approximately Rs 80 lakh.