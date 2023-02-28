scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Who is Viplove Bajoria, the first MLC of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena who joined Shinde faction

Viplove, 36, was elected as an MLC from the Parbhani-Hingoli local bodies constituency in 2018 for the first time and became the youngest member in the legislative council in the country.

Apart from being an MLC, Viplove, who has studied law in Mumbai, is also a businessman by profession and serves as the Director of Janata Commercial Co-operative Bank. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Who is Viplove Bajoria, the first MLC of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena who joined Shinde faction
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Viplove Bajoria, the first Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC who had joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is the son of a former MLC of undivided Shiv Sena, Gopikishan Bajoria, who hails from Akola district of Maharashtra.

Gopikishan, who had been an MLC for three consecutive terms, had joined the Shinde-led Sena in July last year and had made several allegations against Uddhav Thackeray.

Viplove, 36, was elected as an MLC from the Parbhani-Hingoli local bodies constituency in 2018 for the first time and became the youngest member in the legislative council in the country.

Apart from being an MLC, Viplove, who has studied law in Mumbai, is also a businessman by profession and serves as the Director of Janata Commercial Co-operative Bank.

Also Read
24-hr water supply cut announced for parts of Mumbai from March 2 midnight
At Navi Mumbai rally against 'love jihad', 'land jihad', call issued for ...
Kerala engineer goes missing from ONGC rig off Mumbai, kin allege murder
IIT-bombay student suicide: Probe transferred to Crime Branch SIT

Viplove and his father Gopikishan were in the news earlier this month, after they were accused of land grabbing. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Nagpur bench of the High Court alleging that the father son duo along with government officials conspired to grab 1.75 acre of government land worth approximately Rs 80 lakh.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 18:12 IST
Next Story

Sayantan Das becomes India’s 81st Grandmaster

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close