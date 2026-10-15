Who is Saurabh Katiyar, IAS officer handed charge of MPSC amid paper leak row?

An IIT Kanpur graduate who moved from Qualcomm to the civil services. Katiyar’s tenure as Mumbai Suburban Collector has also come under judicial scrutiny.

Written by: Zeeshan Shaikh
2 min readMumbaiOct 15, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Who is Saurabh Katiyar, IAS officer in charge of MPSC, MPSC, Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC paper leak row, paper leak row, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsAs Mumbai Suburban Collector, Katiyar has handled land administration and encroachment issues in one of the state’s most densely populated districts. The role has also brought him under scrutiny from the Bombay High Court. (Enhanced by AI/Loksatta)
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When the Maharashtra government handed Mumbai Suburban Collector Saurabh Katiyar the additional charge of secretary of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Wednesday, it placed an administrator with experience in tribal health and urban district administration at the centre of a controversy over the state’s recruitment system.

A 2016-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Katiyar graduated from IIT Kanpur with BTech and MTech degrees before joining Qualcomm in Bengaluru. In an interview with Indian Masterminds published in April, he said his interest in public service and the opportunity to work across different fields drew him to the civil services.

His administrative career has taken him from tribal development work in Dahanu to district-level assignments in Akola, Amravati and Mumbai Suburban. In Amravati, he worked on improving maternal and child health in Melghat, a tribal region that has long struggled with malnutrition and high mortality.

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As Amravati Collector, Katiyar focused on Mission 28, an initiative centred on the critical period around childbirth. The programme involved monitoring high-risk pregnancies, strengthening follow-up and working with frontline health workers to improve access to care.

As Mumbai Suburban Collector, Katiyar has handled land administration and encroachment issues in one of the state’s most densely populated districts. The role has also brought him under scrutiny from the Bombay High Court.

In August, the court criticised delays in removing encroachments around a natural pond in Charkop, Kandivali (West), and warned that it could recommend the Collector’s transfer if effective action was not taken. The court subsequently noted an improvement in the condition of the site but said further cleaning remained necessary.

Katiyar’s additional charge comes after the transfer of MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar amid allegations of examination irregularities. The commission has faced an 11-day protest by aspirants in Pune, who demanded action over the alleged paper leak and sought the resignation of chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. Bhimanwar has gone on leave pending an inquiry.

 

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Zeeshan Shaikh
Zeeshan Shaikh

Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports. Expertise  Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper. Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas: Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai. Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC). Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai). Trustworthiness & Credibility Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence. Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers). Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports. He tweets @zeeshansahafi ... Read More

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