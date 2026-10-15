Who is Saurabh Katiyar, IAS officer handed charge of MPSC amid paper leak row?

As Mumbai Suburban Collector, Katiyar has handled land administration and encroachment issues in one of the state’s most densely populated districts. The role has also brought him under scrutiny from the Bombay High Court. (Enhanced by AI/Loksatta)

When the Maharashtra government handed Mumbai Suburban Collector Saurabh Katiyar the additional charge of secretary of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Wednesday, it placed an administrator with experience in tribal health and urban district administration at the centre of a controversy over the state’s recruitment system.

A 2016-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Katiyar graduated from IIT Kanpur with BTech and MTech degrees before joining Qualcomm in Bengaluru. In an interview with Indian Masterminds published in April, he said his interest in public service and the opportunity to work across different fields drew him to the civil services.