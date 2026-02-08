Who is Ritu Tawde, the new Mayor whose had protested against ‘indecent mannequins’ in the past

Ending a four-decade gap, the BJP is set to have its Mayor in Mumbai once again, with Ritu Tawde poised to assume the post unopposed. With the BJP-led Mahayuti enjoying a comfortable majority in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), her election is a formality.
Tawde’s rise from a Ghatkopar corporator to the city’s First Citizen reflects steady local work combined with sharp political timing.
According to her affidavit, Tawde is 53 years old and has completed her education up to Class 12. She has declared her occupation as business. Her husband, Rajesh Tawde, is an entrepreneur.
Tawde began her political career with the Congress before switching to the BJP in 2012. The same year, she won her first civic election from Ward 127. She consolidated her base in Ghatkopar by winning again in 2017 from Ward 121, and most recently in 2026 from Ward 132.
Ward 132 covers parts of Vidyavihar East, Garodia Nagar, Somaiya College and the Rajawadi Hospital area. With a sizeable Gujarati and Jain population, the locality has traditionally been a BJP stronghold. Over the years, Tawde has built a strong political base in this belt and is regarded as one of the BJP’s more aggressive leaders in north-east Mumbai.
Within the civic body, Tawde built her profile through committee work. She served as chairperson of the Education Committee and earlier as vice-chairperson of the Works Committee. During her tenure, she spoke repeatedly about improving the quality of municipal schools and demanded strict action under the POCSO Act to ensure the safety of girl students in civic institutions.
Her political presence has also extended to street-level activism. Tawde led protests against advertisements and lingerie-clad mannequins, which she said insulted women. The agitation drew widespread attention, including international media coverage, and such advertisements were later banned.
She also organised a handa (water utensil) morcha in Ghatkopar over water shortages, following which the administration acted against water theft. Tawde has additionally led protests against electricity tariff hikes.
Outside electoral politics, Tawde heads the Maratha Pratishtha organisation and has worked through the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal to help women access employment opportunities.
Her latest affidavit shows total assets of Rs 5.26 crore, up from Rs 3.58 crore in 2017. Her liabilities have risen sharply to Rs 3.02 crore from Rs 16.56 lakh earlier. Her family income over the past three years has remained between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh annually. She has declared one pending criminal case.
After being chosen for the Mayor’s post, Tawde said she would work as a “servant of Mumbai”. “All corporators have been elected for Mumbai’s welfare. We must rise above party lines, maintain the dignity of the House and work honestly for the city,” she said.
