Who is Ritu Tawde, the new Mayor whose had protested against ‘indecent mannequins’ in the past

Ending a four-decade gap, the BJP is set to have its Mayor in Mumbai once again, with Ritu Tawde poised to assume the post unopposed. With the BJP-led Mahayuti enjoying a comfortable majority in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), her election is a formality.

Tawde’s rise from a Ghatkopar corporator to the city’s First Citizen reflects steady local work combined with sharp political timing.

According to her affidavit, Tawde is 53 years old and has completed her education up to Class 12. She has declared her occupation as business. Her husband, Rajesh Tawde, is an entrepreneur.

Tawde began her political career with the Congress before switching to the BJP in 2012. The same year, she won her first civic election from Ward 127. She consolidated her base in Ghatkopar by winning again in 2017 from Ward 121, and most recently in 2026 from Ward 132.