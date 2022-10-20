Who is Mumbai builder Paras Porwal, who allegedly died by suicide?

Paras Porwal, the 57-year-old Mumbai-based builder who allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, was a prominent real estate developer who mainly carried out redevelopment projects in the city.

A migrant from Rajasthan, Porwal spent his initial years in Mumbai in a chawl at Ambewadi in Kalachowki and sold imitation jewellery on local trains. He rose from his humble beginnings to become a popular face in the city’s real estate and political circles in the 90s.

Porwal started his career with minor construction-related work like providing flooring tiles to other developers. He got his first big break from Paras Gundecha at Kalachowki, following which he got involved in a real estate brokerage project that helped him make inroads into the city’s booming real estate industry.

In 1998-99, Porwal carried out the Bawlawadi Chawl redevelopment project in Parel, Porwal’s close associate and partner Pramod Jathar, a former MLA from Ratnagiri’s Kankavli constituency, said.

After a successful stint in carrying out redevelopment projects on municipal plots, including Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, Porwal, who was close to Shiv Sena leader Dagdu Sakpal, also tried his hand at politics. In 2004, Porwal fought the Assembly elections from Kalachowki Sewri constituency on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket against the Shiv Sena’s Bala Nandgaonkar, who subsequently joined Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Porwal lost.

Porwal, whose first company was named Om Shanti Builders and Developers, was associated with several other companies. His popular real estate projects include the Bawlawadi project near Voltas Tower in Parel, the Kach Kharkhana project in Wadala and the Sasmira project near Worli Naka. He was currently carrying out the Jijamata slum redevelopment project at Worli, sources said.