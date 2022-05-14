Known for controversial social media posts, Ketaki Chitale had drawn ire of Maratha activists too

First information reports (FIRs) have been registered on Saturday in various parts of Maharashtra against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale for allegedly posting defamatory and derogatory poem against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on her Facebook profile on Friday.

The 29-year-old actor, a resident of Pune, has had a penchant for making controversial statements and has had brushes with the law for her statements on social media. She has acted in a few Marathi and Hindi tele serials but has shot to infamy for her controversial social media posts. She is also known to post videos of her confrontations with people.

Tension prevailed in front of the Kalamboli Police station after a group of people tried to attack the actor. They also threw ink on her. (Express photo) Tension prevailed in front of the Kalamboli Police station after a group of people tried to attack the actor. They also threw ink on her. (Express photo)

The actor, who claims to suffer from epilepsy, also projects herself as an activist raising awareness about epilepsy with her Instagram handle epilepsy_warrior_queen.

Chitale had drawn the ire of Maratha activists last year when she had made a reference to Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji in a social media post. Maratha activists had felt that she was being disrespectful.

In March 2020, she had made a post commenting on Muslims, Parsis, Jains, Christians and Buddhists. She had mentioned that on December 6, every year, Buddhists travel for free to Mumbai, following which a case was filed against her by the Rabale police under the atrocities Act.