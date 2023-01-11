scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Who is Hasan Mushrif, the Maharashtra NCP leader facing ED raids?

A close confidante and loyalist of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Hasan Mushrif is a five-term MLA from Kagal who is the party's face in Kolhapur district.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former rural development minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Hasan Mushrif is under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) scanner in an alleged corruption case related to a sugar mill. Places linked to Mushrif were raided by the agency on Wednesday.

An MLA from Kolhapur’s Kagal Assembly constituency, Mushrif is one of the senior-most leaders of the party and a close confidante and loyalist of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. His constituency Kagal is rich in sugarcane and is one of the richest areas of the state. Mushrif is a five-term MLA, who has consistently been elected from Kagal since 1999.

The NCP’s face in Kolhapur district, Mushrif was instrumental in decimating the Bharatiya Janata Party from the entire district, along with Congress’s Satej Patil. The Mushrif-Patil partnership dethroned the BJP from various cooperative institutions such as the cash-rich Gokul dairy. Mushrif also enjoys control over the Kolhapur District Central Cooperative Bank.

Known to be extremely popular in his area, Mushrif’s word carries tremendous weight within the NCP though he is known to be a silent listener in party meetings. He is also known as an ardent Pawar loyalist and was one of the key leaders by his side when Ajit Pawar went ahead with a morning swearing-in ceremony with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in 2019.

More from Mumbai

Mushrif’s brother S M Mushrif is a former police officer and was one of the key officials who exposed the Abdul Karim Telgi fake stamp paper scam.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:53 IST
