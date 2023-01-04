Who is Deven Bharti, appointed as the first special police commissioner of Mumbai?

Mumbai’s first special police commissioner Deven Bharti is a 1994-batch officer who has served at several important postings in the Maharashtra capital and beyond. He was one of the longest-serving joint commissioners of police (law & order) of Mumbai, an important office overseeing all police stations in the city. Apart from this, he has held several important positions, such as the additional commissioner of police (crime branch) post, and headed the Maharashtra State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). Bharti has been involved in the investigation into several major crimes reported in the city including the 26/11 terror attacks.

Change in fortunes

Bharti is known to enjoy the confidence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is believed to have pushed for his appointment to the current post. Between 2014-2019, the officer enjoyed prominent postings. However, in October 2020, he was transferred by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC), considered a not-so-prominent role.

It was again during the MVA regime that an FIR was registered against him along with two others on charges of not registering an FIR against BJP leader Hyder Azam’s wife when it was alleged that fake documents were used to procure her passport. The police probe, however, did not find any evidence to back the charges and he was not named in the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai crime branch in connection with the case.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government in November 2022 rejected an inquiry report filed by former state DGP Sanjay Pandey against Bharti in connection with allegations made by convicted criminal Vijay Palande that Bharti had connections with criminals linked to Dawood Ibrahim. Pandey had been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter by the previous MVA government, following which he submitted two reports.

The ‘special commissioner’ post

While some forces across the country like the Delhi Police have had special commissioners, the Mumbai police got the post for the first time. As per the order issued by the government, the special commissioner will be able to assist the Mumbai police commissioner.

The order states that five joint commissioners report to the commissioner and now the special commissioner will help out the commissioner. The exact powers and duties of the new post have not been specified and are likely to be clarified in the next few days