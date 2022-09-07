scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Who is Anahita Pandole, steering the SUV with Cyrus Mistry in it?

In January 2004, Dr Pandole, in collaboration with the Bombay Parsi Panchayet, started The Bombay Parsi Panchayet Fertility Project, which allowed them to have access to state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Dr Pandole is associated with hospitals like Jaslok, Breach Candy, Masina and BD Petit Parsee General Hospital.

Dr Anahita Pandole, one of Mumbai’s top gynaecologists, is the reason that the Parsis have a reason to save their dwindling population, a result of intra-marriage in the community. In fact, she gained nationwide recognition for the promotion and preservation of Parsi heritage by providing fertility treatments to them at subsidised rates.

She played a key role in the ideation and formulation of the methodology required for the Jiyo Parsi programme, a government-funded scheme to help infertile couples from the community become parents.

“With time, the Parsi community is witnessing a gradual drop in population. The fertility rate of the Parsi has gone below 1. So, Dr Pandole lent a helping hand to help couples conceive,” said a doctor, who has been associated with her for over a decade.

Not only that, with the help of the Parzor Foundation, she helped create a current database of all Parsis living in India for the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs.

An associate of Dr Anahita from the Jiyo Parshi programme said, “We are really too disturbed to talk right now. We are just praying for her recovery.”

As per the quarterly report published under the scheme, Dr Anahita treated 18 couples in Mumbai between January and March this year. And over the years, besides her fertility treatment, she has counselled Parsi youth and their families for early marriage, conceiving at the right time and training volunteers.

Besides being a doctor, Dr Pandole has been an active citizen committed to community service. On several occasions, she has raised her voice against illegal hoardings. Only last week, she wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), opposing hoardings erected on footpaths along the Western Express Highway, arguing they could pose a danger to motorists.

“This has to stop,” she wrote in the letter.

Currently, she is undergoing surgery at HN Reliance Hospital. Its CEO, Dr Tarang Gianchandani, said, “They (Dr Pandole and the other survivor) reached the hospital in the early hours this morning — the journey was uneventful. Our clinical team of 20 multi-disciplinary doctors are evaluating them currently and shall be looking after them.”

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 03:26:29 am
