Friday, Mar 03, 2023
White paper on industries soon, says Maharashtra minister Uday Samant

The decision comes amid the ongoing Budget session in the wake of growing criticism against the Shinde-Fadnavis government for allowing mega industrial projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Uday Samant. (File Photo)
Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant on Friday announced that the state government will table a white paper on industries soon.

The decision comes amid the ongoing Budget session in the wake of growing criticism against the Shinde-Fadnavis government for allowing mega industrial projects like Vedanta-Foxconn, bulk drugs park and Tata Airbus to relocate from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Samant said, “The state government will come out with a white paper on industries. We will do it within four weeks.” The white paper will give an explanation on all the apprehensions raised by the Opposition – the facts on how Maharashtra remains the most preferred destination for investors.

Samant had made a similar announcement to publish a white paper in November 2022.

Responding to the announcement, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said, “The government should have by now made its white paper public. This is not the first time they are announcing it. In November, Samant promised a white paper on industries. After that, we had the winter session and now we are having the Budget session.” Moreover, “why is there a white paper on industries alone. It should be on all subjects related to all core departments,” he added.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 14:13 IST
