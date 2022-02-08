While riding cycle with father, boy killed in hit-and-run incident

A 12-year-old boy, who was riding a bicycle with his father and two friends, died in a hit-and-run incident involving a truck on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Jogeshwari (East) early on Sunday. The cement truck driver, who had fled the spot after knocking down the boy, was traced and arrested on Monday.

The incident took place around 5.10 am on JVLR near Sariput Nagar bus depot. The deceased Aksha, 12, a resident of Jogeshwari (East), was riding his cycle along with his father Madhurendra Malu, 42, and his friends Alok and Mitesh. Aksha and his father used to go cycling during weekends, said police.

The truck hit him from behind and the driver fled from the spot without rendering any help. The 12-year-old was mowed by the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle. He died of grievous head injuries. An FIR was registered under IPC sections for rash and negligent driving causing death, along with hit-and-run sections under the Motor Vehicles Act at the MIDC police station on Sunday.

“Based on CCTV footage, we identified the truck and arrested the driver from his employer’s office in Mumbai,” said Sanjay Gaikwad, senior inspector of MIDC police station. The accused driver, Premlal Varma (40), told the police that he was not at fault as the boy had suddenly come in front of his truck from behind a barricade, and he was unable to spot him. Varma said he fled from the spot as he feared he would be beaten up by people at the spot.