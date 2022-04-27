Which district has maximum number of pending cases against legislators? HC asks AG

The Bombay High Court special bench on Wednesday directed Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to find out and inform it about the district having the maximum number of cases pending against present or former legislators, both MPs and MLAs, so that the court can begin monitoring the progress of the trials.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sandeep K Shinde initiated proceedings through suo motu PIL in view of Supreme Court directives seeking expeditious disposal of such cases.

The court said that it will hear the matter next after summer vacation and will conduct hearings every fortnight to review the status of pending cases district-wise and will also monitor the frequency of trial hearings and adjournments pertaining to them.

Last month, the special bench was informed by its registry that 26 criminal cases are pending against legislators wherein trial court proceedings had been stayed through interim orders passed by the Supreme Court, High Court and sessions courts.

The summary stated that 14 cases against legislators were pending before the principal seat in Mumbai, six before Aurangabad bench, four before Nagpur bench and two before Goa bench.

“It appears that the entire list of 26 cases where stay is operative, two cases, one each from Nagpur bench and principal seat in Mumbai are stayed by the Supreme Court and therefore said two cases will be kept outside our consideration,” HC had noted.

On Wednesday, the special bench also asked the public prosecutor to approach the respective benches of the High Court to point out there are orders staying trial proceedings as the special bench cannot pass orders by itself to its coordinate benches.

The special bench will next hear the plea in due course.