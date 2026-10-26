Where did Rs 500 crore go? Sanjay Raut seeks probe into BJP-Shinde deal

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a probe by the Maharashtra Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into allegations of a Rs 500-crore transaction involving the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son, MP Shrikant Shinde, in connection with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s agitation.

Citing the arrest of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with allegations of a Rs 100-crore extortion demand, Raut questioned why the alleged Rs 500-crore transaction had not prompted similar action.

The controversy erupted after Jarange played an audio clip before the media on October 20. The purported conversation between two women allegedly claimed that the BJP had given Rs 500 crore to Shinde to manage Jarange and his agitation, with the money supposed to be routed to the activist through Shrikant Shinde. Both Jarange and Shrikant Shinde have denied receiving the money.