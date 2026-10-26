Where did Rs 500 crore go? Sanjay Raut seeks probe into BJP-Shinde deal

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a probe by the Maharashtra Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into allegations of a Rs 500-crore transaction involving the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son, MP Shrikant Shinde, in connection with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s agitation.
Citing the arrest of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with allegations of a Rs 100-crore extortion demand, Raut questioned why the alleged Rs 500-crore transaction had not prompted similar action.
The controversy erupted after Jarange played an audio clip before the media on October 20. The purported conversation between two women allegedly claimed that the BJP had given Rs 500 crore to Shinde to manage Jarange and his agitation, with the money supposed to be routed to the activist through Shrikant Shinde. Both Jarange and Shrikant Shinde have denied receiving the money.
In his letter, Raut said Jarange had alleged that the money was intended to suppress his agitation and end the Maratha reservation movement ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
“If the Rs 500 crore did not reach Manoj Jarange Patil, where did it disappear?” Raut asked, demanding an investigation into the source and movement of the alleged funds.
Describing the allegations as serious, Raut said the matter warranted investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He urged Shah to direct the Maharashtra Police and the ED to investigate the matter and take action against those found involved.
Drawing a parallel with the case against Deshmukh, Raut said former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged in March 2021 that Deshmukh had asked him to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants. Raut said the ED had acted against Deshmukh despite the allegations initially being made without supporting evidence.
“Compared with that case, the revelations made by Manoj Jarange Patil are more serious, as he has provided clear and irrefutable evidence in the form of an audio clip, and the amount involved is much larger,” Raut said in the letter.