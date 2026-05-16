‘When women are at the helm, perspective changes,’ says BMC’s first woman commissioner

A month since taking charge as the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Bhide, IAS, speaks to Nayonika Bose and Pratip Acharya about the city’s infrastructure reforms, her key challenges as an administrator and why her appointment comes bearing the promise of “change in perspective” within an administration long dominated by men.
You have completed a month as commissioner. Your appointment comes at a time, when the city is witnessing an infrastructure churn with the BMC at the centre of it. What do you look forward to?
Being a major contributor to big ticket projects is only one aspect of the BMC. As a civic body, our mandatory duties entail provision of good roads, managing municipal solid waste, sanitation services, water supply, primary health, primary education and other social services, which we have been quietly doing for many years. Big ticket infra projects may grab more eyeballs, but what matters is civic amenities.
For example, we are undertaking the sewage treatment plant project, which is a combination of massive infrastructure as well as a civic necessity. The project is currently in an advanced stage where we expect to treat almost 2200 MLD of sewage as well as boost Mumbai’s water supply by 1100 MLD. Such big projects are important to improve the liveability of the city.
BMC for the first time has three women at the helm, besides the Mayor and the Leader of Opposition. How do you think this will make a difference for the common woman of Mumbai?
As an administrator, I have always remained gender neutral and seen myself as an officer first. But I also believe that women have their own perspective of inclusivity, detailing and understanding of issues such as space. It will be unfair to generalise as the field of civic administration is dominated by men and they have done a great job. At the same time, women can bring more sensitivity to certain aspects. Especially, women’s issues could be better understood by women officers.
For example, a woman living in a chawl will be more impacted by lack of water supply as she not only has to work but manage the household chores. Aspects like these can perhaps be better understood by women. While there is no data to show who understands inclusivity and accessibility issues better, women may be more sensitive to those issues.
When women are at the helm of the affairs, the perspective changes… And any change is better for the system because it breaks the norm, it breaks the myth, it breaks the monotony. So, from that perspective, I think it is good.
From Friday, a 10 per cent water cut has been imposed across the city, which continues to be heavily dependent on rainfall for water supply. How is the BMC planning to reduce this dependency in the coming years?
Rainfall dependency cannot be entirely eliminated because our water supply fundamentally comes from rainwater stored in dams. Mumbai receives around 4,200 MLD of water, and that source will continue to be rainfall-based. However, we are looking at diversification of sources through desalination plants and reuse of treated sewage water. We also need to improve water efficiency by reducing leakages caused by ageing pipelines and infrastructure, replacing old valves and pipes, and ensuring that not even a single drop of water is wasted.
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Since you are talking about upgrading the basic amenities, what are some key issues that you want to focus on?
One sector is healthcare. We have hospitals and good health infrastructure where we not only provide primary healthcare, but also secondary and tertiary healthcare. However, there is a huge gap between physical infrastructure and soft infrastructure. Healthcare is not just about buildings but also about doctors, nurses, equipment and efficient systems. To address these, we need to explore models like public-private partnerships and ensure healthcare remains affordable.
Waste management in Mumbai remains a perpetual problem. How do you plan to tackle this issue?
Cleanliness is always a work in progress in a city like Mumbai. The challenge is massive because BMC caters to nearly 1.3 to 1.4 crore people daily, and nearly half that population lives in slum settlements where waste collection becomes far more complicated. In non-slum areas, waste management is relatively easier because daily collection systems function better. However, one persistent issue is garbage accumulation in slum pockets and vulnerable locations. We have identified around 140 garbage-vulnerable points across the city where waste dumping frequently occurs. Each ward has now been tasked with systematically eliminating these spots through regular monitoring, public education and improved systems.
There is also a financial liability of ₹2.5 lakh crore and BMC’s financial reserves are dipping. How are you planning to augment the revenue?
Last year, BMC generated nearly ₹12,000 crore through development premium (DP) charges and premiums for floor space index (FSI). Considering the massive number of real estate development projects that are underway, DP and FSI premium charges have become a huge source of revenue for BMC. Apart from this, we have submitted projects under the Government of India’s Urban Challenge Fund and are seeking support from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), where we expect funding in the range of ₹5,000–10,000 crore. Additionally, BMC is actively working towards raising municipal bonds, which we aim to float likely within the next six to seven months.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More