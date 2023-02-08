When will elections to Maharashtra Medical Council be held? HC asks state govt

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government to specify as to when the elections to constitute the governing body of Maharashtra Medical Council will be held. The court was hearing a PIL challenging appointment of an administrator to the council.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a PIL by Indian Medical Association (IMA), seeking to set aside notification dated October 8, 2022 issued by the state Medical Education and Drugs Department allegedly exercising powers conferred by Section 31 of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965 to appoint Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean, Grant Government Medical College and Sir J J Group of Hospital, Mumbai, as an administrator of the MMC for a period of one year.

The IMA, through advocate Aniket Mokashi, said that it had, on October 13, 2022, written to the state government seeking elections be conducted for MMC. However, no imperative action was initiated by the government following which the PIL was filed, he added.

The PIL also sought direction to the state government to conduct elections for MMC among registered practitioners, nominate five members as per Section 3(3)(a) of the 1965 law, and constitute MMC in a time-bound manner.

Pending hearing of the plea, the IMA has sought that outgoing members of the MMC should again take charge and perform duties of MMC during the interim period till the new council is duly constituted.

The bench sought to know from the state government as to when the elections for MMC will be held and posted further hearing to March 15.