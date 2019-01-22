When households used copper utensils, this street shone bright

It was copper that brought people, traders and establishments, to this corner of South Mumbai, giving it the moniker Tamba Kata — literally Copper Weighing Scale. One of the oldest markets in South Mumbai, dating back 200 years, people once came here from Maharashtra and Gujarat to sell copper items as scrap. The copper would be melted down into bricks, rolled into copper sheets for sale or for use in manufacturing utensils. Customers would buy new copper utensils hand-crafted in nearby shops. But over the decades, barring a few shops, the copper business almost vanished, with cheaper utensils of stainless steel ruling the market.

“Copper was weighed here and that is why the area got its name, Tamba Kata,” said a shopowner whose family has been in the business for 150 years. “But over the last three decades, the business has declined.”

Old timers say uptil 70 years ago, there were at least 80 shops in Tamba Kata. Of these, 25-30 were smelting units, while 40 were manufacturing ones. But copper vessels are no longer manufactured here — these units have all moved to Bhayander and Vasai.

“When stainless steel was introduced in the 1950s, business at Tamba Kata started dwindling. People switched over to the cheaper stainless steel utensils. The copper business from eventually vanished from here, gradually moving to the city’s extended suburbs. Government policies were also responsible for this, as the authorities would not allow melting and manufacturing units in South Mumbai,” said one trader who sells household utensils on Kalbadevi Road. “We have been in the business since 1895. We also had a manufacturing unit of utensils, but we closed it decades ago,” added the trader.

Prakashbhai Gadiya, a jewellery shop owner in Dagina Bazaar, located opposite Tamba Kata, said not much has changed in the locality, though the business has altered dramatically. “The copper business has vanished slowly and only a handful of them are left now. The trading of the yarn market also happens in the area,” said Gadiya, who has been running his shop for 50 years.

