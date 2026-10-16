WhatsApp ‘multibagger buy’ tips, lakhs of buyers, then stock crash: ED raids reveal links across 6 cities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted search operations at 29 premises across Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Bhavnagar after over one lakh investors suffered heavy losses from investing in ‘multibagger’ stocks following tips on WhatsApp.

The ED raids, conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, later revealed manipulation of the shares of listed companies including M/s R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd and M/s R&B Denims Ltd.

The premises searched include the offices of the two companies, the residences of their promoters, of persons to whom shares were allotted at low prices, offices of stock-broking and finance firms, and premises of persons suspected to have operated the promotional WhatsApp groups, an official said.