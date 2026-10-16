WhatsApp ‘multibagger buy’ tips, lakhs of buyers, then stock crash: ED raids reveal links across 6 cities

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted search operations at 29 premises across Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Bhavnagar after over one lakh investors suffered heavy losses from investing in ‘multibagger’ stocks following tips on WhatsApp.
The ED raids, conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, later revealed manipulation of the shares of listed companies including M/s R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd and M/s R&B Denims Ltd.
The premises searched include the offices of the two companies, the residences of their promoters, of persons to whom shares were allotted at low prices, offices of stock-broking and finance firms, and premises of persons suspected to have operated the promotional WhatsApp groups, an official said.
How the shares were sold and pushed up on WhatsApp
The investigation carried out under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 revealed that between April 2023 and March 2024, the two companies issued over 3.5 crore shares and convertible warrants to selected persons and entities.
A large part of the money paid for these shares came from a small circle of connected persons, firms and lenders, the agency said.
Over the following months, the share prices were steadily pushed up, while the shares largely stayed in the same hands.
The investigation also revealed that from the end of December 2025 to February 2026, WhatsApp communities with names such as “Multibagger Stocks” sent daily “buy” tips on these shares to gullible retail investors.
These groups were run on SIM cards obtained in the names of other persons in Haryana and Mumbai, but operated from Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
Lured by the tips, the number of buyers in the two shares rose from about 3,400 to over 1 lakh, an official said.
On February 25 this year, the WhatsApp groups were suddenly deleted, triggering a major fall in the price of the shares, losing about 70 percent of their value within days.
The drop left more than one lakh small investors with heavy losses and shares that could not be sold.
During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital devices, records of share transactions, and property documents have been found and seized. Further investigation is in progress.