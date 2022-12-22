Bombay HC pulls up Maharashtra govt over poor condition of Aarey internal roads

The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought to know from the state government the steps taken to repair the Aarey colony internal road, which is in bad state.

“Tell us what steps have been taken by the government to repair the roads and why the state is not maintaining the same?” the bench asked.

The bench was hearing a plea by seeking directions for maintenance and repair of roads in Aarey colony.

The petitioner, Binod Agarwal, former Indian Navy personnel and resident of Royal Palms in Aarey colony showed photographs to the bench, adding that the internal roads in Aarey colony were in the worst condition and needed immediate repair.

Agarwal also sought from the division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar that the roads be handed over to the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for better repair and maintenance.

Agarwal said he takes a few routes in Aaret colony daily — the road between Mayur Nagar and Aarey market which leads to Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East) and also Windsor gate, Filterpada road, which leads to Eastern Express Highway.

Residents of the colony face trouble commuting due to the poor condition of roads, especially when it rains.

The petitioner added that the roads have been in bad state since the past three years and “no action is taken by respondent authorities to repair and rebuild it”.

Citing that the MMRDA and other state government agencies have transferred roads for maintenance to the civic body, Agarwal said internal roads in Aarey can also be handed over in the same manner.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) last month handed over the control of two major arterial roads, Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH), to BMC on November 29.

However, Additional Government Pleader Milind More for the state government said that internal roads will not be handed over to the civic body.

Moreover, the bench asked the municipal corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to file by January 5 their detailed affidavits in reply to the contempt petition filed by a lawyer alleging that the civic authorities had failed to implement the high court orders of February and April 2018 of a suo motu PIL, directing repairing of potholes along all arterial roads in the city and devising a uniform mechanism to redress citizens’ grievances related to bad roads and potholes.

The HC will hear the matter next on January 9.