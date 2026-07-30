What Shiv Sena leader’s house help bought from Rs 2.60-crore theft: ‘House, land, Mahindra Thar SUV’

The Mumbai Crime Branch raided two villages in Jharkhand in connection with the Rs 2.60-crore theft at the Worli residence of Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir, and recovered gold jewellery, Rs 4 lakh in cash and a Mahindra Thar SUV, allegedly purchased with the stolen money. The recoveries were made from the native villages of the house helps who worked at Sachin Ahir’s residence and nicked Rs 2.6 crore worth of items over a period of three years.
How stolen money was spent: ‘House, land, gold’
At least four individuals employed at Sachin Ahir‘s residence have been arrested in connection with the theft case. They are Pravin Solanki, who worked at Sachin Ahir’s house for 20 years, Satish Kumar Mistry, Amit Kumar Yadav and Suraj Gautam.
During the investigation, police found that Satish and Amit had allegedly purchased a house, a piece of land, a tempo and a vehicle in their native village in Giridih district of Jharkhand. They had also transferred large sums of money to their relatives.
When a crime branch team and local police raided the villages, they found gold ornaments, Rs 4 lakh in cash and a Mahindra Thar SUV, allegedly bought using the stolen money, an officer said. The police recovered 325 grams of gold from a Mumbai-based jeweller.
The case came to light after one of Sachin Ahir’s family members could not find a piece of jewellery in the house. A subsequent check revealed that several gold ornaments, gold biscuits, diamond jewellery, silverware and cash were missing from the house.
It was then that the Shiv Sena leader’s son, Krishna Ahir, filed a police case, alleging that valuables had been disappearing from their house.
During interrogation, Solanki has allegedly confessed to selling the stolen valuables and sharing the proceeds with his associates. Police suspect that his long association with the family gave him the knowledge of where the valuables were kept, enabling him to steal expensive items over an extended period without immediately arousing suspicion. Further investigation is underway to recover the remaining stolen property, the officer added.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More