What Shiv Sena leader’s house help bought from Rs 2.60-crore theft: ‘House, land, Mahindra Thar SUV’

The multi-crore theft came to light after one of Sachin Ahir’s family members could not find a piece of jewellery in the house.

The Mumbai Crime Branch raided two villages in Jharkhand in connection with the Rs 2.60-crore theft at the Worli residence of Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir, and recovered gold jewellery, Rs 4 lakh in cash and a Mahindra Thar SUV, allegedly purchased with the stolen money. The recoveries were made from the native villages of the house helps who worked at Sachin Ahir’s residence and nicked Rs 2.6 crore worth of items over a period of three years.

How stolen money was spent: ‘House, land, gold’

At least four individuals employed at Sachin Ahir‘s residence have been arrested in connection with the theft case. They are Pravin Solanki, who worked at Sachin Ahir’s house for 20 years, Satish Kumar Mistry, Amit Kumar Yadav and Suraj Gautam.