Monday, Dec 05, 2022

‘What public purpose will this PIL serve?’ HC asks petitioner seeking renaming of Metro station

The petitioner sought the concerned committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to consider their representation and the grievances can be worked out.

THE BOMBAY High Court has asked a petitioner, who filed a PIL seeking to change a station’s name on the Mumbai Metro Line 7 from ‘Dindoshi’ to ‘Pathanwadi,’ as to what rights had been infringed and how it can be a PIL and what public interest is going to be served through the same. The bench wondered as to how the PIL can be maintainable for changing the name of a station and how the policy regarding the same, which is an administrative policy, was enforceable in law.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja was hearing a PIL by Naee Roshni Social Organisation filed by advocate Sahood Anwar Naqvi. The petitioner had deposited Rs 1 lakh as a pre-condition to hear PIL.

The plea challenged the July 18, 2019 order passed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which sought to revise station names on lines 2A and 7 of Mumbai Metro. The PIL claimed that renaming of ‘Pathanwadi’ metro station to ‘Dindoshi’ was a ‘sheer violation of the policy framed by MMRDA pertaining to naming metro stations.’

The petitioner alleged that under undue political pressure and requests of two MLAs, Atul Bhatkhalkar and Sunil Prabhu, the name ‘Pathanwadi’ was revised to ‘Dindoshi’, despite RTI replies stating that Dindoshi is a revenue village and not the nearest Wadi. The plea said the renaming was ‘arbitrary’, affects the sentiments of residents of ‘Pathanwadi’ and was against the constitutional rights of the residents.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 01:12:32 am
