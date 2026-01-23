What is the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project where Chahal was appointed as Chairman with MoS rank?

The project will come up on approximately 50 million square feet of land in the city and suburbs at an estimated cost of about Rs 20,000 crore. (file)

The Maharashtra government Wednesday appointed Iqbal Singh Chahal as the chairman of the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project which is a Minister of State (MoS) rank post for a period of five years. The project that had been cleared by the cabinet last week is likely to bring relief to the over 50000 strong police force, majority of which travel from long distances to the city as they cannot afford to stay in the city due to high property rates.

What is the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project?

The project is expected to provide up to 40,000 new residences over a period of time to help police personnel who currently reside in inadequate and dilapidated accommodations. The project will use approximately 75 land parcels across Mumbai to construct 5000 new residences in the first phase for personnel of Police Sub Inspector to Police Inspector rank as well as some senior officers. Ultimately the project aims to scale upto 40000 units.