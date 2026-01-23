What is the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project where Chahal was appointed as Chairman with MoS rank?
The state government will provide 30 per cent of the funds, while the remaining 70 per cent will be raised by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation as loans from various financial institutions.
The Maharashtra government Wednesday appointed Iqbal Singh Chahal as the chairman of the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project which is a Minister of State (MoS) rank post for a period of five years. The project that had been cleared by the cabinet last week is likely to bring relief to the over 50000 strong police force, majority of which travel from long distances to the city as they cannot afford to stay in the city due to high property rates.
What is the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project?
The project is expected to provide up to 40,000 new residences over a period of time to help police personnel who currently reside in inadequate and dilapidated accommodations. The project will use approximately 75 land parcels across Mumbai to construct 5000 new residences in the first phase for personnel of Police Sub Inspector to Police Inspector rank as well as some senior officers. Ultimately the project aims to scale upto 40000 units.
The project is made at what cost and who will fund it?
The project will come up on approximately 50 million square feet of land in the city and suburbs at an estimated cost of about Rs 20,000 crore. The state government will provide 30 per cent of the funds, while the remaining 70 per cent will be raised by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation as loans from various financial institutions.
Why was the need felt for this project ?
The Government Resolution clearing the project cited the critical need for police personnel to reside closer to their workplace, especially in a city prone to emergencies, natural disasters, and large-scale public gatherings. With more than 50 per cent of the force commuting 80 – 100 km daily from areas like Virar, Palghar, Karjat, and Panvel, the shortage had become a critical issue impacting operational efficiency and morale, the GR added.
What are the current arrangements for the force?
Mumbai Police currently operates with 51,308 personnel across 94 police stations, 5 armed units, and several special branches. However, only 19,762 service residences are available, most of which are outdated, cramped, and structurally unsound, the government resolution (GR) said.
What will be IS Chahal’s role as the chairman of the project?
The project involves large-scale planning, land acquisition, coordination with multiple government agencies, infrastructure development, financial management, and time-bound execution, requiring high-level administrative experience and expertise, the GR appointing him mentioned. The government considers it expedient and necessary to appoint a senior retired officer of proven administrative competence to provide strategic leadership, oversight, and coordination for the successful and timely implementation of the said project, the GR stated.
