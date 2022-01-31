Rais Shaikh: What’s the harm in naming places after Tipu Sultan?

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and Group Leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), talks to Zeeshan Shaikh about the Tipu Sultan garden controversy and why he feels that the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has failed in empowering the state’s Muslim community. Excerpts:

How do you look at the controversy that played out over the Tipu Sultan ground in Malwani.

Tipu Sultan is a national hero and a true patriot. What is the harm in naming places after him? The Samajwadi Party had also proposed the naming of a garden in Govandi after him last year. Interestingly, it was the Shiv Sena who, with the support of the NCP, decided to send our proposal back to the administration. The Malwani ground has been known as Tipu Sultan ground for ages and it was the Sena which had first opposed the naming. It was only later that they backtracked. It is clear that the BJP has an issue with anything that is related to the Muslim community. (But) The Shiv Sena also is no different. While the party enjoys the benefits of power with the support of the Muslim community, it is not willing to support the rights of the community. Even now the Sena subscribes to an ideology similar to the BJP. The Sena should have come out in the open to defend Tipu Sultan, who is a patriot. It, however, has decided to keep mum on the issue.

How do you analyse the work that the MVA government has done with regard to empowering Muslims in the state?

There is no difference between a BJP government and the present dispensation in the state. Most of the issues that are related to empowerment of the minority community have been pushed under the carpet. The constant bogey that they raise is that if you criticise the MVA, then you are strengthening the BJP. They have, however, backtracked on almost every major promise made to the community. Leaders who were so vociferous on speaking on Muslim reservation when they were in the Opposition are now afraid to speak about it.

This government did all it could to build a case for Maratha reservation in the Supreme Court. They spent hours discussing the issue in the Assembly with almost every prominent MVA leader speaking in favour of it.

When it comes to Muslim reservation, which is a right that was even acknowledged by the Bombay High Court, they have done next to nothing. The discussion on Muslim reservation in the Assembly was for less than 10 minutes with Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik left to fend for himself by senior leaders of the MVA. Over the past two years, the Chief Minister has not held a single meeting pertaining to the Minority Development Ministry. This exposes the intent of this government, which only wants to pay lip service to the community.

What are the issues pertaining to the Muslim community that have not been addressed by the MVA?

There have been a number of communal incidents in the state in which members of the community have been harassed. It has been over two years since the formation of this government and we still do not have a Minority Commission. They have made the disbursement norms of Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation Limited so stringent that a student seeking an education loan has to have a government employee or a teacher as a guarantor. Why are they having such discriminatory criteria?

This government had promised to bring a scheme to fund students from the minority community who wanted to study abroad. Two years on, it still remains an announcement that they have failed to translate into a working scheme. During the recent riots that occurred in various places in Maharashtra, numerous Muslim youth have been arrested. People have been charged for attempt to murder and there are instances of people being accused of being at two places at the same time.

When we went to visit the Home Minister to air our grievances, he did not want to meet or even be seen in the same photo frame. After coming to power, the MVA has started taking the Muslim vote for granted. I would say that it now feels that the community has no option and (parties in the state government) believe that by raising the bogey of the BJP every time, Muslims will continue to remain their bonded labourers.

Why is the SP continuing to support the MVA?

For the simple reason that we will get branded as BJP supporters by the propaganda machinery. Our intent is to associate with this government and point out its shortcomings. The chances of being heard when you are closer to them is far more than when we break away. We are only supporting this government to keep the BJP out. We are not enjoying any ministerial berths or perks. This is a strategic decision that the SP has made. This government is fragile and full of contradictions. They are bound to need us in the coming future.