What does Aaditya Thackeray know about the real spirit of Mumbai, asks Ashish Shelar

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party has embarked on an ambitious “BMC 134, BJP 134 plus” mission for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls this year. This was stated by the newly appointed in-charge for BMC polls, Ashish Shelar. Speaking to The Indian Express, Shelar, who represents Bandra (West) and a former education minister, exuded confidence about his party coming to power in BMC with absolute majority.

The poll mantra is “BMC 134, BJP 134 plus,” he said. Although he refrained from decoding the poll mantra, it is linked to BMC completing 134 years. The country’s richest civic body with an annual budget of Rs 45,000 crore was founded in 1888. And BJP has set the high target of 134 seats in the house of 236 electoral wards.

The big battle for the BMC is poised for a straight fight between BJP and Shiv Sena under the leadership Ashish Shelar and Aaditya Thackeray respectively.

Shelar, however, was quick to claim how Aaditya’s ignorance and inexperience would work to BJP’s advantage. Aaditya Thackeray has not inculcated the true spirit of Mumbai or Mumbaikar, he said.

“What does Aaditya Thackeray know about Mumbai’s demography, he asked. Arguing that Aaditya Thackery had always moved in the Page 3 culture, Shelar said, “When did he (Aaditya Thackeray) take active participation in Ganeshotsav? Or when did he participate in Dahi Handi?” Raising questions over Aaditya Thackeray’s connect with the travails of the common public who commute in local trains, he asked, “How will he understand their problems.”

He further claimed that Aaditya Thackeray’s leadership in BMC elections has already led to cracks within the organisation. “It will be Aaditya Thackeray along with Varun Sardesia who will be at the forefront. Senior leaders like Anil Parab, Anil Desai et al have been sidelined with no role to play. How will the party reconcile to the differences between established leadership and new leaders,” he asked.