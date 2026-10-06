What changes at IIT Bombay after student’s suicide: ‘Option to replace fans, more play areas’

As students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Sahil Wakode’s parents continue protesting days after the student’s suicide on the campus, the institute has discussed proposed changes to the student wellness support system with the student representatives. With the appointment of student wellness secretaries in hostels, common play areas, new measures against exam malpractices, and replacing hostel fans, IIT Bombay is set to overhaul its student wellness support system.

IIT Bombay has also announced the appointment of an associate dean for student wellness and is expected to begin a phased rollout of the proposed changes this week. The institute’s Dean of Students’ Affairs communicated the new measures to IIT Bombay students on behalf of the director, Professor Shireesh Kedare.

The new measures come on the heels of serious concerns raised by the IIT Bombay students following the suicide of Sahil Wakode.

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Sahil Wakode died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination, triggering massive protests on the campus.

What changes at IIT Bombay?

According to the email, the institute held discussions with students and their representatives on academic, career, and wellbeing concerns to decide on a plan to ensure student wellness on the campus.

Under the proposed changes, the institute is working on a system to appoint student-wellness secretaries at the hostel level and identify committees where student participation can be increased.

Meetings with heads of departments with greater student participation at the department level and strengthening support available to students have been proposed.

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IIT Bombay has also proposed play areas in the hostels. General secretaries, sports councillors and wardens will be consulted to identify suitable spaces and understand residents’ concerns regarding this. The institute is also considering replacing hostel fans. While options have been identified, a final decision will be taken after students’ feedback.

Changes to the flexy mess system have also been proposed during the meeting.

On academic matters, IIT Bombay has prepared first drafts of proposed deterrent measures against the use of unfair means during examinations, which will be discussed in the emergency senate meeting.

Students have been urged to participate in the surveys and consultations to stay up to date on how the institute is working on implementing the proposed changes.