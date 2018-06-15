Whale carcass found in Uran

Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
“We have taken tissue samples from the carcass and sent those for forensic tests. Only after the tests, we can be sure about the organism and the cause of the death,” said N Vasudevan, the chief conservator of forest.

| Uran | Published: June 15, 2018 2:33:39 am

A whale carcass reportedly washed ashore at Uran on Thursday morning. Experts said the carcass, around 30 feet long, might be of a blue whale calf that died in the sea.

