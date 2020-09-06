Western suburbs have maximum containment zones, high Covid growth rate

FIVE CIVIC wards in the western suburbs — R Central (Borivali), R South (Kandivali), K West (Andheri west), K East (Andheri East), and P North (Malad) — account for 45.2 per cent of Mumbai’s containment zones, data released by the BMC states. A bulk of these wards also account for the maximum number of Covid-19 cases and has been recording more than the city’s average weekly growth rate.

Mumbai has 7,357 containment zones, including buildings, slums, and chawls. Borivali alone accounts for 1,181 of these contained buildings and slums, followed by Kandivali (638), Andheri West (551), Andheri East (486), and Malad (475).

Until September 3, four of these wards have recorded over 7,500 cases each, while Andheri East reported 8,987 Covid-19 cases – the highest in the city. Together, these five western suburban wards account for nearly one-fourth of the city’s total deaths due to the virus, the civic data states.

The number of cases, medical practitioners said, has seen a sharp rise since the Ganpati festivities began. Dr Gulnar Khan, medical officer in K West ward, said the daily cases have doubled in the last 10 days following increased mingling during the 10-day festival. On August 28, Andheri West recorded 68 new cases, which jumped to 120 on September 3. In Andheri East, the spike was from 55 to 90 during the corresponding period.

Explained Covid trend shows signs of plateau since July Mumbai has been noticing a plateau in cases since July and August with new numbers not dipping even after two months. It shows a significant population has not yet been exposed to the virus and testing needs to be ramped up to detect them early. As the festival season begins and the Unlock 4.0 kicks in, a spike in cases is expected, doctors have observed.

Civic officers have also attributed the increase in positive cases to enhanced testing. But the rise in cases is much higher in the western suburbs than in the island city or the eastern suburbs.

Of the total 7,357 containment zones in the city, currently, 560 are in slums and chawls and the rest are residential buildings. The trajectory of Covid-19 has shifted from slums to residential buildings, the BMC data reveals.

While Mumbai’s overall growth rate is 0.90 per cent, Borivali, Kandivali, and Andheri West have more than 1 per cent growth rate. This is also why occupancy at private hospitals like Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle (West), Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani in Andheri (West), Lilavati Hospital in Bandra (West), and Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, has been running from 95 to 100 per cent, higher than the other regions in the city, officials said.

Currently, the maximum active cases are in Borivali at 1,637, followed by Kandivali at 1,336.

