Western Rly to add 8 more AC locals on Mumbai Suburban section

Encouraged by the response to the Mumbai Air conditioned local train services, The Western Railway (WR) has decided to increase the number of AC local trains on the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 20.

The WR has decided to introduce 8 new AC local trains, taking the number of AC locals running on its section from 32 to 40.

According to Western Railway, with the reduction of fares for AC local journey tickets from May 5 this year, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC locals. WR had introduced 12 more AC locals on May 16. However, considering the demand and the popularity of AC locals, WR has decided to roll out 8 more AC locals for the comfort and convenience of passengers.

The official said these 8 additional AC trains will, however, run only from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, 32 AC locals will play while the remaining 8 services will be run with non AC rakes.

“Of the additional 8 services being introduced, 4 each are in UP and DOWN directions. In the UP direction, there is one service each between Virar-Churchgate, Virar-Dadar, Vasai-Churchgate and Malad- Churchgate. In the DOWN direction, there is one service each between Dadar-Virar, Churchgate-Virar, Churchgate-Vasai and Churchgate-Malad,” WR CPRO Sumit Thakur said.