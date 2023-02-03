Western railways to run two pairs of weekly special trains to meet travel demand

To meet the travel demand, Western Railway (WR) to operate weekly special trains on special fare between Mumbai Central/Udhna – Bhagat Ki Kothi, Udhna/Mumbai Central – Hisar stations.

The details of these trains are as under:

Train No. 09093/09094 Mumbai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi – Udhna Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09093 Mumbai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Saturday at 09.30 hrs and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 4th to 18th February, 2023.

Similarly, Train No. 09094 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Udhna Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Sunday at 12.15 hrs and reach Udhna at 07.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 5th to 19th February, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Beawar, Marwar, Pali Marwar and Luni stations in both directions. Train No. 09093 will also halt at Borivali and Vapi stations. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Don't miss | Fadnavis urges people to share suggestions for upcoming state Budget

Train No. 09091/09092 Udhna – Hisar – Mumbai Central Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09091 Udhna – Hisar Superfast Special will depart from Udhna every Wednesday at 01.10 hrs and reach Hisar at 22.25 hrs, the same day. This train will run from 8th to 22nd February, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09092 Hisar – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Hisar every Thursday at 00.15 hrs and reach Mumbai Central at 04.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 9th to 23rd February, 2023.

Advertisement

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura, Jaipur, Chomun Samod, Ringas, Shri Madhopur, Nim Ka Thana, Narnaul, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani and Hansi stations in both directions. Train No. 09092 will also halt at Vapi and Borivali stations. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09093 and 09091 will open from February 3 at PRS counters & IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may also visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in