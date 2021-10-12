Western Railways installs 2,729 high-resolution cameras across 30 Mumbai suburban stations

To curb untoward incidents on trains and to monitor every railway station, the Mumbai division of Western Railways has installed 2,729 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, having 4K resolution, across all 30 stations on its Mumbai suburban network from Churchgate to Virar.

Of these high-resolution cameras, 450 are equipped with face-recognition technology which could help the authorities identify and trace culprits after a crime.

Earlier there were around 1,100 cameras installed on these stations which have now been replaced with the new ones.

The installation of these new cameras is a part of the implementation of the Integrated Surveillance System (ISS) on the Mumbai suburban network.

According to railway officials, to tighten the security and safety of passengers at railway premises, it has adopted the latest technological advancements in the field of security. Some of them are artificial intelligence-based infrared intruder alarm system, body-worn cameras for railway protection force (RPF) jawans, segways for patrolling on the station premises and talkback system inside the railway coaches to alert authorities during emergencies.

The officials said apart from the station premises, 48 local trains have also been equipped with 1,397 CCTV cameras, of which 139 are installed in ladies coaches and 58 in general coaches. The remaining ladies coaches will also be covered by CCTVs soon, said the officials.

As an additional convenience for commuters during emergencies, a talkback system is also provided in 87 coaches, including 27 ladies coaches.

“The system enables round the clock monitoring to keep a tab on security threats at stations. The infrared intruder alarm system, which operates with seven infrared-based CCTV camera feeds, ensures 360-degree coverage. It sends distress calls, SMS or mail to the security control to alert staff for quick response. With quick response time and 24-hour coverage with night vision capability, this system will ensure that the area has fool-proof security,” said an official.

The Mumbai suburban network of Western Railway operates more than 1,300 suburban services daily, carrying more than 3.5 million passengers (nearly 16 per cent of Indian Railways passengers).

As per the officials, the ISS system is executed at Rs 61.2 crore. The cameras can perform efficiently in a low light environment, with multiple streams per camera and also have a built-in SD card slot for network failure protection. The system provides for 30-day storage too.

Apart from the face-recognition feature, the system provides video analytics to detect overcrowding, abandoned objects and trespassing.

“In the pursuit to ensure a safe and secure travelling experience to passengers, Western Railway is always on the forefront. These efforts have been taken to adopt the latest and advanced technology to fortify our security system,” said Alok Kansal, the general manager of Western Railways.

The system is planned with 12 distributed control rooms at Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra-local, Bandra Terminus, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Bhayandar, Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar, with each control centre having jurisdiction of 3 to 4 stations with the facility of live monitoring, storage, face-recognition system and video analysis system.

Apart from these 12 control rooms, a unified command control centre (UCCC) would also be there at Mumbai Central, a unique initiative by the railways which provides a seamless facility for disaster management on Mumbai division with streaming information on almost every aspect of relevance, including flooding, rainfall, trespassing, communication with external agencies – the district and municipal authorities, police, fire, hospitals, navy and coast guard.