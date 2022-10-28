Western Railway’s AC local trains record ridership of over 1 crore

The ridership on air-conditioned (AC) local trains on the Mumbai Division of the Western Railway has crossed the 1-crore passengers’ milestone this financial year — as on October 27, said officials.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) of the Western Railway, there has been a steady increase in the ridership, with full capacity during the peak hours.

Around 1.01 crore commuters — almost 85 per cent more against the financial year 2019-20 — have been travelling by the AC trains between April 2022 and till date.

At present, the Western Railway runs a total of 79 AC local trains out of the total 1,383 electric multiple-unit services.