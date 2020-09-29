Western Railway to open 2 new offices to prevent crowding by employees

Only 10 per cent of the staff will work in each satellite office.(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Western Railway (WR), which on Monday started staggered shift timings for its nearly 22,000 employees in the Mumbai division, plans to open two “statellite” offices in a week to resolve transport problems faced by staffers and also prevent crowding in its two existing offices at Churchgate and Bombay Central. Last week, it had opened a new office in Virar.

“The new satellite office in Virar will help reduce crowding in one place. It will also solve the commuting problems of those who come from Virar, Nalasopara and Dahanu to work in Churchgate,” said J V L Satyakumar, Divisional General Manager of WR.

Within a week, WR is set to open two more offices – one near Bandra station and another at Santacruz in a community hall, Satyakumar added. These new offices will also follow staggered shift timings – from 8 am to 2 pm and from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Only 10 per cent of the staff will work in each satellite office.

The Central Railway said staggered timings will not benefit the 30,000-odd employees in its Mumbai division under the current circumstances.

“Staggered shift timings will be beneficial to us only if BMC and other offices catering to essential services also go for staggered shifts, thereby reducing the load on the local trains,” said an official.

“We are also looking to open satellite offices in Thane or Kalyan as thousands of our employees come from Karjat, Kasara, Titwala and Ambernath,” the official added. While WR runs 506 local trains for essential service employees, CR runs 423 trains.

