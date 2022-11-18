Western Railway to convert 26 local trains into 15 coaches

With this, the total number of 15-coach services will increase from 106 to 132 in Mumbai suburban section. There will be no change in the total number of trains.

The Western Railway (WR) has decided to convert 26 local train services to 15 coaches from the 12 coaches to accommodate more passengers in the Mumbai suburban section. Out of these 26 local trains, 10 runs on the fast lines. The new services will be effective from November 21.

According to the WR Public Relation Office, the augmentation of the 26 train services (13 services each in both directions) will result in a 25 per cent increase in the carrying capacity of each train. With this, the total number of 15-coach services will increase from 106 to 132 in Mumbai suburban section. There will be no change in the total number of trains.