Western Railway to run special trains from Maharashtra till April 30

Migrant workers at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Sunday night. With Maharashtra annoucing a limited lockdown, some migrants workers have decided to return to their hometowns again. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

The Western railway has announced 14 special trains for north Indian states to meet the rising demand of passengers from Maharashtra based on the waiting list which is monitored on a daily basis, said Alok Kansal, general manager, Western Railway.

The special trains for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam will start running from Maharashtra on Saturday and will ply till April 30. All information on the scheduling of these trains will be shared on the Western Railway’s official portal and could also be gathered from ticket counters.

“We are monitoring the waiting list daily and the special trains have been announced as per the demand. More trains will be announced based on the demand,” said Kansal.

He added that about 900 passengers had gathered at the Bandra terminus on Thursday and after checking them as many as 300 were found without tickets and were politely asked to leave the platform premises.

Kansal said that they have also asked the Maharashtra government to give them special permission to collect fines from passengers and commuters who are not wearing masks, thereby violating guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Presently, a small number of BMC marshals are deployed to collect fines for the violations.

The senior officer made it clear that no passenger without a reserved ticket will be allowed on the railway premises, a rule that was enforced after the lockdown and continues to be in place. The Central Railway, however, had allowed issuing of platform tickets but stopped it on Thursday.

Addressing the issue of passengers with reserved tickets gathering at railway terminus premises hours before their scheduled trains to avoid violating the new curfew rules imposed by the Maharashtra government, Kansal said there is no need to rush to railway stations or panic as the state authorities have been asked to cooperate with them.

“Passengers with valid reserved tickets may not worry about the night curfew restrictions in Mumbai as the state government authorities have been communicated by the Western Railway to allow them to travel,” Kansal said.

The Western Railway has also made arrangements for 410 isolation coaches or Covid care centres for patients with mild symptoms.

Due to the new restrictions imposed on April 5, the number of daily average passengers on Mumbai’s local trains fell to 14 lakh from 17.5 lakh.