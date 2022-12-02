scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Western Railway’s sixth line likely to open by 2023, services to increase by 20 per cent

At present, there are five lines on which daily train services are run from Borivali to Santacruz and from Mahim to Mumbai Central.

western railwayThe Railways have already deposited Rs 11.51 crore in 2015 for the resettlement and rehabilitation of 14 structures in Borivali and 3 in Vile Parle. (Express file photo)

The Western Railway (WR) is constructing a sixth track between Borivali and Mumbai Central in two phases. The first stretch of the Khar-Goregaon track is expected to open by March 2023; whereas the entire corridor is scheduled to open by 2025, WR General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra said on Friday.

Once the sixth track is opened for operations, it will increase the number of train services by 20 per cent, the Western Railway said. However, encroachments on railway land need to be cleared, which the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is taking care of, Misra said.

Don't miss |Bandra railway station: Restoration work to be completed by January

At present, there are five lines on which daily train services are run from Borivali to Santacruz and from Mahim to Mumbai Central. There is a missing link between Mahim and Khar due to a lack of space. The Railways have redesigned the alignment for the Harbour Line in this portion to create space for the fifth and sixth lines.

More from Mumbai

The Railways have already deposited Rs 11.51 crore in 2015 for the resettlement and rehabilitation of 14 structures in Borivali and 3 in Vile Parle. Between Andheri and Goregaon, 207 project-affected individuals have been identified, who have not accepted alternate allotment of tenements offered at Mankhurd and want to be relocated to the western suburbs only.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 11:56:44 pm
Next Story

Delivery boy arrested for molesting woman in Mumbai

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close