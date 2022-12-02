Western Railway’s sixth line likely to open by 2023, services to increase by 20 per cent

The Western Railway (WR) is constructing a sixth track between Borivali and Mumbai Central in two phases. The first stretch of the Khar-Goregaon track is expected to open by March 2023; whereas the entire corridor is scheduled to open by 2025, WR General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra said on Friday.

Once the sixth track is opened for operations, it will increase the number of train services by 20 per cent, the Western Railway said. However, encroachments on railway land need to be cleared, which the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is taking care of, Misra said.

At present, there are five lines on which daily train services are run from Borivali to Santacruz and from Mahim to Mumbai Central. There is a missing link between Mahim and Khar due to a lack of space. The Railways have redesigned the alignment for the Harbour Line in this portion to create space for the fifth and sixth lines.

The Railways have already deposited Rs 11.51 crore in 2015 for the resettlement and rehabilitation of 14 structures in Borivali and 3 in Vile Parle. Between Andheri and Goregaon, 207 project-affected individuals have been identified, who have not accepted alternate allotment of tenements offered at Mankhurd and want to be relocated to the western suburbs only.