Western Railway sells scrap worth Rs 100 crore

The Western Railway (WR) collected Rs 100 crore by selling scrap in the past four months from April. A WR official claimed that continuing with its initiative of Mission Zero Scrap, it became the first railway section in the country to cross the milestone of Rs 100 crore by selling scrap worth Rs 102.32 crore till July 30. The WR has been selling scrap valued approximately at Rs 500 crore annually, which has helped it to monetise blocked funds, the official added.

“Even in the previous financial year 2020-21, which was a pandemic year, the Western Railway surpassed the target of Rs 410 crore by a substantial margin of 20% by selling scrap worth Rs 491.04 crore. The amount was highest among all zonal railways,” said Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.