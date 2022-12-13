Western Railway says punctuality of trains increased by 97 per cent in 2022-23

The Western Railway (WR) claimed that the punctuality of trains run by it has increased to 97 per cent in 2022-23. It further claimed that punctuality is better than pre-Covid times when it was around 95 per cent.

To improve operations on the suburban section, the WR Mumbai Division office said that they carried out several measures for the removal of mobility constraints like relaxed speed restrictions on the up and down Harbour Line, realigned curves, removal of diamond crossings or points on Harbour Line at Mahim.

Currently, the WR operates 1,383 trains daily up from 1,375 till December 2021. It carries 25.68 crore passengers on average every day.