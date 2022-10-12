scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Western Railway reserves more seats for women in Mumbai local trains

Earlier, 23.33 per cent of the total seating capacity in suburban trains was earmarked for women and the number has now gone up to 25.47%, an increase of 2.14 per centage points.

The total seating capacity in a 12-car rake is 1,170, of which 273 is earmarked for women in the ladies compartment. The WR has claimed that it has now added 25 more seats by modifying the general compartment, taking the total seating capacity to 298.

The Western Railway’s Mumbai division has said that it has increased the seating capacity of women passengers in local trains.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR said, “Looking into the demand of women commuters, WR has made provision for an extra ladies compartment in all non-AC local trains. With this addition, 25 more seats of ladies second class have been earmarked in the 11th coach from Churchgate-end/second coach from Virar-end by providing a partition in the coach. The coach is just beside the existing ladies coach ie, 10th from Churchgate-end/third from Virar-end. This facility has been implemented from October 8, 2022.”

In the past, it has been noticed that fights took place between women passengers over seat-sharing. Recently, a fight between two passengers on Thane-Panvel route was so aggressive that the women police personnel who intervened were also badly beaten up and left injured.

The commuter was arrested and produced before court after a case filed by the Vashi Railway Police.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:43:32 am
