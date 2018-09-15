Western Railway plans to re-introduce first class coach with new amenities

The refurbished coach. (Express) The refurbished coach. (Express)

After discontinuing First Class coaches in some Non-AC passenger trains, the Western Railway (WR) plans to re-introduce those with additional amenities. From Monday, the Mumbai Central-Surat Intercity Express will have a new First Class coach, General Seating Coach, with a seating capacity of 100 passengers.

In 2015, the WR stopped adding First Class coaches in some Gujarat-bound trains. The railways had stopped making the coaches in 1990 and those in use could not be operated any more. After First Class Monthly Season Ticket (MST) holders complained of discomfort, the railways decided to re-introduce the coaches.

“The coaches would have additional features, including designer vinyl wrapping on the exterior showcasing Warli paintings. They have refurbished toilets and improved flooring in the lavatories. Upper berths have been provided with decent cushioning and mobile chargers have also been included,” a senior WR official said.

Passengers will be required to reserve seats and pay First Class fares to travel in the coach.

While the Intercity Express will have one coach from next week, other passenger trains, including Gujarat Express, Saurashtra Mail, Flying Ranee and Valsad fast, are expected to include the coaches soon. “While we have made only one coach, we would be making three more coaches in the next six months,” a railway official said.

