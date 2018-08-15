Western Railway plans to fill up vacancies in bridges department

The pathway of GK Gokhale bridge between Andheri and Vile Parle stations had collapsed. (Express photo by Santosh Parab) The pathway of GK Gokhale bridge between Andheri and Vile Parle stations had collapsed. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

ALMOST a month after a part of the GK Gokhale bridge near Andheri railway station collapsed, claiming two lives, Western Railway (WR) is now planning to fill up vacancies in the department that handles construction and maintenance of bridges. Almost 28 fitters, who help in the inspection and maintenance of bridges, will be recruited by September.

Senior officials of the WR said that having more number of employees would help to improve the quality of inspection of bridges and their maintenance. Along with IIT-Bombay, the WR is inspecting 29 road overbridges 110-foot overbridges and four water pipeline bridges — a task that needs to be completed by December.

“Compared to other departments that monitor tracks and electrical wires on the Railways, many job positions were vacant in the bridge department. Hiring more staff will improve the safety of bridges,” a senior railway official said. There are three grades of fitters in the Railways, with the third being less experienced or skilled than the first. The Railways promoted staff from Group ‘D’ category, which includes cleaners and trackmen, to fitters that are in Group ‘C’ category.

“At least 11 fitters have been promoted to Grade ‘C’ category, which means we will have more staff to conduct bridge inspection in the field. At least 17 fitters will be promoted by September, increasing the total staff strength of fitters to 55,” the Railway official added. Senior Railway officials said that between 400-500 staffers from the ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories are promoted on a monthly basis. Henceforth, the promotion of staff in the department of bridges will also be a priority.

“We have also asked the contractors, who deploy staff for inspection in Railways to increase their workforce if required. We will ensure that vacancies remain at a minimum in the department of bridges in the Railways,” the official added.

